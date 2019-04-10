Vigil for ‘selfless’ NJ principal Wednesday night

WESTFIELD — A community continues to mourn the sudden loss of its high school principal.

Dr. Derrick Nelson, the principal of Westfield High School, died on Sunday after slipping into a coma after donating bone marrow in February for a 14-year-old boy in France, Nelson's father 81-year-old father Willie Nelson told NJ.com .

According to the elder Nelson, his 44-year-old son couldn't speak or move after the procedure, but recognized family members who kept a vigil at his bedside at a Bergen County hospital.

Westfield Mayor Shelley Brindle, at Tuesday night's Town Council meeting, said there would a vigil for Nelson in front of Westfield High School at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

"He is someone who exemplified who we all aspire to be, epitomizing 'service above self,'" Brindle told the Council.

Beside his work in education, Nelson had served as an officer in the Army Reserve for more than 20 years and had recently re-enlisted. His military service included an assignment in the Middle East. He had a 6-year-old daughter and was engaged.

Nelson "embodied all that makes New Jersey great. His final act was one of selflessness," Gov. Phil Murphy wrote in a message on his Twitter account.

State Sen. Declan O'Scanlon, D-Monmouth, called Nelson's death "heartbreaking," and called for people to follow his example of bone marrow donations.

"What an honorable lifetime of service and I bet he’d want his loss to inspire others. Register as a bone marrow donor now," O'Scanlon wrote in a message on his Twitter account.

An online petition also drew over 5,000 signatures to get the high school renamed after Nelson to honor his generosity.

Funeral arrangements for Nelson were not yet announced as of Wednesday morning.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

