Video of NJ Transit driver beating up passenger on bus is violent (Opinion)

A video on X shows a NJ Transit bus driver yelling at a passenger after he spit on him.

The bus driver tells all other passengers to move to the back of the bus and starts to square up with the one passenger. The driver starts to swing at the man until he pins him down and throws more punches. Both were charged with aggravated assault.

Fight between a NJ Transit bus driver and passenger in Newark (Screen grabs via @dom_lucre via X) Fight between a NJ Transit bus driver and passenger in Newark (Screen grabs via @dom_lucre via X) loading...

Seems to me if the passenger spit on the bus driver unprovoked he deserved the beat down.

Now as one of our callers mentioned this morning perhaps the guy went a little far, maybe continued the beat down a little past the point of defending himself. My guess is both men will be charged.

But I'll bet the bus rides this morning will be pretty calm and quiet.

NJ Transit bus NJ Transit bus (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

As a general rule, it's OK in my book to defend yourself if someone physically assaults you, even to inflict slightly more harm on the aggressor.

What are your thoughts? Hit me up on the free NJ 101.5 app and let me know.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

