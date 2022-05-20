Video: Brazen mouse browses NJ supermarket bread aisle

Not exactly what you want to see walking around the grocery store without a care in the world.

Someone recently shared this video on the South Jersey page on Reddit with what they say was seen at a ShopRite in Clementon, NJ: A mouse walking around the supermarket's bread section.

Since no one else will say it, I will. That's a really cute mouse.

Unfortunately, however, cuteness doesn't cut it in this situation.

Just one look at how this rodent is strutting around tells you that there is much more where he (or she) came from. The supermarket is open to shoppers and it's not deterring him one bit.

That mouse thinks the bread is his.

Lights being on or people walking by with baskets and carts doesn't phase it one bit. Anyone who has ever dealt with a mouse problem knows that at first the scoundrels tend to wait until the room is quiet and lights are off as their signal to start looking for whatever food they could get their adorable but gross paws on.

This behavior, on the other hand, looks to me, someone with no exterminating experience, like a creature that has not only gotten used to humans being nearby but is comfortable with that being the case.

I reached out to a spokesperson for ShopRite about the incident, and they had this to say:

As soon as we learned of this incident we took action. Every retail food establishment is susceptible to pests, and we partner with an independent pest control management company for ongoing review and maintenance in our stores. The process allows us to take immediate corrective action and promptly address any isolated incidents, and that's what we are doing. We take these matters seriously and are committed to maintaining a clean, safe and pest-free environment for our associates and customers to work and shop.

Hopefully the powers that be at the Clementon, NJ ShopRite can figure something out before it's too late and the Department of Health gets involved. The customers clearly deserve better.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

