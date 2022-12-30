Vehicle stolen in Georgia leads NJ State Police on 50-mile pursuit

The driver of a stolen car led New Jersey State Police on a 50-mile pursuit on the NJ Turnpike Thursday afternoon.

State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said they were notified by the Georgia State Patrol just before noon about a car stolen from Georgia that was heading northbound on the Turnpike near Exit 5 (Mount Holly).

Troopers located the vehicle and turned on their lights and sirens but were unsuccessful in getting the driver — later identified as Israel Bleier, 37, of Brooklyn — to stop.

During what Goez called a "moderate speed" pursuit, troopers used a tire deflation device to try and stop the vehicle. It went off the road and hit a concrete barrier but Bleier was able to regain control and intentionally hit several troop cars before continuing his northward trek.

Pursuit ends 50 miles later

When the pursuit reached the area of Exit 10 (Route 287) in Edison, the vehicle became disabled and troopers were able to remove Bleier from the vehicle.

Bleier was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a trooper, eluding, resisting arrest, and receiving stolen property. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

