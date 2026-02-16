New Jersey comics bring big laughs for a good cause

What a way to spend Valentines Day in New Jersey!

Over the weekend Jodi and I had a great Valentines celebration with our friends at Jar of Hope.

Another weekend, another sold out comedy show with the gang at New Jersey 101.5. Jill Myra and Steve Trevelise joined Ethan Corregano and headliner Chris Johnston for a very entertaining and very funny show.

Photo by Bill Spadea & Canva Photo by Bill Spadea & Canva loading...

Jar of Hope is an important charity working toward treatments and a cure for a rare disease called Duchenne that impacts families across the country.

I've been helping the organization's founder Jim Raffone for several years since we were introduced by New Jersey 101.5 news anchor Jen Ursillo.

Photo by Bill Spadea & Canva Photo by Bill Spadea & Canva loading...

You can check out the organization here if you or a loved one is battling this rare form of Muscular Dystrophy.

Thank you to everyone who came out to support the mission of Jar of Hope.

Stay tuned for our next event!

Yum! 10 of the Best NJ Food Trucks Serving Sweets, Cakes & Snacks Nowadays, when you attend a festival or an event in New Jersey, you can bet dollars to donuts there will be food trucks on hand. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈