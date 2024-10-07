JAR Of Hope run continues despite bureaucratic roadblock

It was not a real shock to learn that there was a mixed message from the DOT to the charity organizers at JAR of Hope. My friend Jim Raffone leads a strong NJ charity dedicated to helping kids and families impacted by Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy.

JAR of Hope was organized by Jim after his son Jamesy was diagnosed with Duchenne's. This weekend marked the first annual half marathon. The run included dozens of New Jersey business sponsors and hundreds of runners. The problem is that the Department of Transportation was less than clear in their approvals.

Jim was under the impression from the initial approval, supported by friends like Senator Owen Henry and all the local mayors on the route, that a lane of Route 9 would be closed early morning Sunday to make way for the runners.

Of course, the traffic is very light on Sunday mornings and most public businesses are not open until after 10 a.m. and most churches are not open until 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. So the race would not have interrupted much.

Even still, the DOT only allowed for a few intersections to be closed making the race impossible to run with a large crowd and guarantee safety.

Despite the late cancelation, Jim and a loyal crew of a couple dozen supporters and runners gathered in the parking lot of the All-American Ford in Old Bridge. I was happy to start my morning early and head over to show support.

JAR of Hope run in Old Bridge (Bill Spadea) JAR of Hope run in Old Bridge (Bill Spadea) loading...

It was great to see Kimberly Kravitz Bukowiec from News 12. It was great to see her providing coverage for the event despite the cancellation. Apparently, there are a few thoughtful, caring journalists left.

It was a beautiful morning and the crew has vowed to go at it again next year. Of course, I'll be on hand to help.

JAR of Hope run in Old Bridge JAR of Hope run in Old Bridge loading...

Top 'special occasion places' in New Jersey Here is a list of NJ restaurants you would visit for a special occasion. Gallery Credit: (Bill Spadea)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈