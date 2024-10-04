South Jersey Police Officer makes little Spider-Man smile

I have told the story of my car being stolen when I moved into my Boston apartment many years ago. And my brother's car window was smashed outside our Georgetown apartment so the thief could steal the change in the cup holder.

Danika Thanes Cubbage from Willingboro had her car broken into a few weeks ago. The thief smashed his way into the car to steal the contents of a wallet left on the seat. Not just any wallet, mind you, an official Spider-Man wallet owned by Danika's 8-year-old son, JJ.

The crook made off with a grand total of three dollars and a couple of gift cards. The wallet was left behind in a nearby bush and recovered as mom called 9-1-1.

Responding Willingboro Police Officer Alan Allen was understanding and thoughtful as he returned a couple of weeks later with gifts for the young Spider-Man fan. A new backpack, gift cards to the young man's favorite restaurants, and a new water bottle.

JJ's dad captured the moment of appreciation as JJ hugged Officer Allen.

Another example of how law enforcement officers hold a special place in our communities. They are our neighbors, friends, community leaders, husbands, wives, sons, daughters and siblings. As we head into the weekend, make sure you take the time to thank an officer today.

