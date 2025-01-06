Top 12 restaurants in NJ to take your sweetie for Valentine’s Day

♥ It's time to make Valentine's Day dinner reservations

♥ These are 12 of the most romantic NJ restaurants according to OpenTable

♥ Do you agree with their picks?

Now that the Christmas decorations are put away, the house is cleaned and back in order, and the holiday bills are being paid off, it’s time to start thinking about Valentine’s Day.

Restaurant reservations book quickly so now is a good time to book that table for two. But with so many choices in New Jersey, where is the best place to take your sweetie.

These are 12 of the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey for Valentine’s Day, according to OpenTable.

618 (Facebook) 618 (Facebook) loading...

618 Park Avenue, Freehold

618 is offering a Valentine’s Day 4-course dinner for $159 per person with an optional cocktail or wine pairing for an additional $49. The Valentine’s Day menu can be found on the restaurant’s website, but a first course includes dishes like tuna tartare, pear and mascarpone sachetti pasta, or crispy pork belly. Second course salads, burrata, and more. The third dish is a choice between Prime NY strip steak, duck breast, halibut, and more. The fourth and final course (dessert) includes pistachio olive oil cake, chocolate decadence, carrot cake, and more.

One OpenTable review reads, “Vibe of the place is awesome server was very friendly and knowledgeable the food was great as well as the drinks love this place.”

Franklinville Inn (Google Street View) Franklinville Inn (Google Street View) loading...

2526 Delsea Drive, Franklinville

“Capturing the quaint charm of days when Benjamin Franklin traveled through the town of Cape May, the historic Franklinville Inn boasts an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication and style,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Enjoy fine American cuisine and signature dishes such as crab bisque, crab cakes, and prime rib.

One OpenTable review reads, “The Franklinville Inn is the best restaurant in South Jersey. The service is excellent. The food is beyond excellent the atmosphere is wonderful. If I could give it 100 stars I would.”

Il Mulino Atlantic City (Il Mulino) Il Mulino Atlantic City (Il Mulino) loading...

Hard Rock Casino,1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

For over 40 years, Il Mulino New York has prepared authentic Abruzzese cuisine with unparalleled service. For decades, Zagat has rated Il Mulino New York as the No. 1 Italian restaurant. The restaurant provides “one-of-a-kind” cuisine filled with delicious flavors, creating an “outstanding Italian classic” restaurant where “every dish is a masterpiece.”

One OpenTable review reads, “Outstanding service. Nice complimentary starters. Delicious beef carpaccio with a fine complement of arugula and Parmesan shavings. The homemade fettuccine in vodka sauce with crab was so delicious from the al dente fettuccine to the delectable crab. My brother ordered branzino frutti del mare was perfection & deboned table side. Skillfully deboned. Dessert prepared table side was delicately prepared and melted in your mouth. Serving of Grappa was a wonderful and appreciated touch. Thank you, Chef and the entire team at ll Mulino!”

The Gables (Google Street View) The Gables (Google Street View) loading...

212 Centre Street, Beach Haven

The Gables reopens for Valentine’s Day 2025 from February 13 – 16.

You will surely impress your Valentine with the seasonal fare offered at the 2007-08 Zagat rated 26 “exceptional to perfection” restaurant.

The historic Victorian Jersey Shore Inn, which typically offers a prix fixe dinner, is one of the most romantic settings for a Valentine’s dinner. Candlelight dining at The Gables makes any day a special occasion.

Meals are orchestrated by Chef Richard Diemer. The menu changes daily but the produce is from local New Jersey farms. Fresh diver scallops are from LBI’s surrounding waters, and there is a selection of award winning wines from NJ’s Bellview Winery.

Check the website for Valentine’s Day dinner specials and reservations.

One OpenTable review reads, “We always enjoy a great dinner at the Gables. The food and atmosphere is exceptional.”

Washington Inn (Google Street View) Washington Inn (Google Street View) loading...

801 Washington Street, Cape May

Built in 1840, this former Cape May plantation residence is now home to the acclaimed Washington Inn and Wine Bar.

The Craig family has carefully preserved the beauty and essence of the distinctive treasure. The inn overlooks tree-lined Washington Street, offers six unique dining areas, and cozy fireside tables. The inn has been described as romantic, and an easy-going elegance to satisfy anyone’s craving for fine dining.

The restaurant will reopen on Feb. 7, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Some menu favorites include Washington Inn Crabcakes (broccoli rabe, creamer potatoes, and roasted red pepper cream), Oolong Tea Spiced Rohan Duck Breast (parsnip puree, ginger-glazed petite vegetables, doenjang and brown butter sauce, and persimmon mostarda), and Cape May Seafood Cioppino (local shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, daily catch, white wine tomato broth, garlic aioli, and grilled focaccia).

Be sure to take advantage of the restaurant’s impressive cocktail menu, too.

One OpenTable review reads, “Best restaurant in Cape May. Lovely staff. Great food. Nice reasonable wine offerings. Charming and ambiance stellar.”

Il Nido (Google Street View) Il Nido (Google Street View) loading...

184 Route 9 North, Willow Point, Marlboro

Il Nido means “the nest” in Italian. Here, Southern Italian cuisine is the main focus. The restaurant made NJM’s best restaurant lists of 2020 and 2021.

Enjoy interesting dishes such as grilled octopus,Tagliolini (wild boar, espresso, and semi-sweet chocolate), coffee-rubbed pork (celery root, brussels sprouts, and chestnuts), and Whole Roasted Branzino (oysters, lollipop kale, and acqua pazza).

An OpenTable review reads “The food was amazing. Service was perfect. Ambiance amazing ! Highly recommend and can’t wait to go back !!”

Cafe Luna of Old Bridge (Google Street View) Cafe Luna of Old Bridge (Google Street View) loading...

3679 Route 9 North, Old Bridge

“Join us under the stars in our romantic dining area, lounge, or upscale bar, serving our authentic Sicilian cuisine, delectable desserts, and extensive wine list. We pride ourselves on serving the finest ingredients in every dish.”

One OpenTable review reads, “Cafe Luna is the best place for celebrating. Impeccable service from the waitress and waiters staff. They make you feel like your family excellent choice of dishes and drinks from the bar.”

Nicholas Barrel and Roost (Google Street View) Nicholas Barrel and Roost (Google Street View) loading...

160 Route 35, Red Bank

Since the opening of the restaurant in 2000, Chef Nicholas Harary and his wife, Melissa have modernized the concept of fine dining. Nicholas Barrel and Roost has been Zagat’s highest-rated restaurant in New Jersey for 15 straight years, a four-star review in the New York Times, and a position on several national “best restaurant lists.”

Nicholas Barrel and Roost serves made-from-scratch food in a newly redesigned modern farmhouse interior.

It’s comfort food on a whole new level if that is the vibe you’re going for this Valentine’s Day.

One OpenTable review reads, “We love this place!!! Cozy and comfortable, food is great. Will be coming back.”

Estia Taverna (Estia Taverna) Estia Taverna (Estia Taverna) loading...

140 West Route 70, Marlton

This stunning restaurant, which is the first of its kind in South Jersey, transports guests to the Greek islands with an atmosphere reminiscent of an inviting Mediterranean home, and a menu of authentic Greek specialties.

The restaurant specializes in whole grilled fish flown in from the Greek islands, the shores of Morocco, Tunisian, and Portugal, and procured from independent North American fishermen.

Estia Taverna also offers a first-rate wine list with more than 300 selections including wines from Greece, Europe, Israel, and Lebanon.

Inside, it looks like a typical Greek home, with hand-chiseled Jerusalem limestone floors, hand-woven rugs, vaulted ceilings, antiqued stucco walls, and wood-planked floors. The dining areas feature rustic farm tables and dark wood chairs, creating a homelike ambiance.

One OpenTable review reads, “We went to Estia to celebrate my mother’s birthday. The ambiance was superb, we immediately felt transported to Greece. The spreads were delicious, as was the Chilean sea bass.”

Matisse 167 (Google Street View) Matisse 167 (Google Street View) loading...

167 Park Avenue, Rutherford

Another romantic place to go for Valentine’s Day is Matisse 167, a “bring your own bottle” destination.

Situated in a historic building that was originally a horse and buggy firehouse, Matisse 167 is pleased to offer three unique dining areas.

The elegant dining room is adorned with Matisse silhouettes and bejeweled chandeliers, and the front dining room displays a Moroccan-themed décor.

The main dining room is referred to as the “Jewel Box” a simply magical space where Matisse 167’s colorful impressionist-style paintings and chandeliers create a playful, inviting atmosphere of simple elegance.

The place typically offers a four-course prix-fixe menu to showcase Chef Greg’s artistically plated menus.

One OpenTable review reads, “This is our favorite restaurant. Service is excellent and the food is phenomenal! Always a special dining experience and well worth the price!”

Le Malt Lounge (Le Malt) Le Malt Lounge (Le Malt) loading...

1021 St. George’s Avenue, Colonia

“At Le Malt, food makes an appearance, but cocktails rule” – NY Times.

This trendy whisky and cocktail restaurant and bar is located in the Colonia section of Woodbridge, featuring the largest selection of brown spirits with over 1,000 bottles to choose from.

The restaurant features a menu by James Beard Foundation featuring Chef Duke Estime.

Enjoy menu favorites like coffee-rubbed baby lamb chops, chicken lollipops (roasted chicken lollipops in a coconut milk-orange glaze, topped with cumin), pan-seared Scottish salmon (cucumber carpaccio, baby bok choy, orange miso sauce, and micro-cilantro), and double grilled pork chops (16 oz. chop with truffle butter, sea salt, and roasted potato wedges).

One OpenTable review reads, “Absolutely amazing! Ambiance and bar are fantastic. Drinks were out of this world! Service was fantastic and dinner was delicious. This place is like a hidden gem! Had no idea it existed. Perfect spot for a romantic date!”

Felina Steak (Felina Steak on the Hudson) Felina Steak (Felina Steak at the Hudson) loading...

2 Chapel Avenue, Jersey City

Located directly on the Hudson River, Felina Steak is a shrine to modern Italian steaks, chops, and seafood.

At the entrance is a dry-aging area complete with hanging prime cuts, and a two-tiered live lobster tank.

The open kitchen brings the culinary experience tableside, inside an intimate dining room. Enjoy your meal, while looking at the skyline and Statue of Liberty.

What should you drink with your meal? The restaurant’s sommelier can guide your choice of wine or one of their mixologists can customize a drink to your liking.

One OpenTable review reads, “The setting offered stunning views of NYC, blending coziness with elegance. The menu featured classic dishes made with care, complemented by specials. Cocktails were expertly crafted, balanced in flavor. A tasting of appetizers, entrees, and desserts impressed, with highlights including strip steak, salmon with succotash, pork chop with figs, and lasagna. Desserts, especially the unique green tea crème brûlée and tiramisu with espresso gelato, were memorable. Service was attentive and enthusiastic, making for a fantastic overall experience.”

Happy Valentine's Day!

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom