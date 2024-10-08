Sending packages this holiday: Important 2024 deadlines

📦 The USPS has its list of shipping deadlines for holiday packages

📦 International deadlines differ from U.S. dates

📦 New Jerseyans should plan ahead with shopping and mailing

As the holiday shopping season is soon upon us, many New Jerseyans will be busy buying and wrapping gifts for loved ones who live near and far.

For those who live far away, this could mean standing in long lines at the post office to ship holiday packages.

The U.S. Postal Service has announced its recommended mailing and shipping dates to ensure that holiday mail and packages arrive at their destinations before Dec. 25.

These are the 2024 holiday mailing and shipping dates for items sent to addresses in the United States, with the exception of Alaska and Hawaii.

Dec. 18 – USPS Ground Advantage Service

Dec. 18 – First-Class Mail Service

Dec. 19 - Priority Mail Service

Dec. 21 - Priority Mail Express Service

These are the holiday mailing and shipping dates for items sent to addresses in Alaska and Hawaii.

Dec. 16 – USPS Ground Advantage Service

Dec. 18 – First-Class Mail Service

Dec. 19 – Priority Mail Service

Dec. 20 – Priority Mail Express Service

USPS suggests checking the list of recommended holiday mailing and shipping dates for customers sending packages internationally or to military addresses.

For example, packages being sent to Europe, Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean should be mailed out no later than Dec. 9 for first-class package and priority mail international service, and no later than Dec. 16 for priority mail express international service.

It may only be October, but it’s never too late to get a jump start on the holiday shopping season. USPS reminds customers that the earlier you send out your packages, the better chance of them arriving ahead of schedule.

For tips on how to prepare shipments, including packaging guidelines, ordering free shipping supplies, and more, visit here.

