A fast-moving combat support ship, the USNS Arctic, slipped into port at Naval Weapons Station Earle on June 2 after a long eight-month deployment.

The Asbury Park Press reports that the Arctic was deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Force from Norfolk, Virginia. Their voyage and mission were long and dangerous.

They first crossed the North Atlantic with operations in the North Sea and then were sent to the Red Sea, in support of the U.S. African Command.

There were harrowing moments on the trip.

While supplying the Strike Group close to Yemen in the Red Sea, they faced missile fire from Iran-based Houthi rebels. The Harry S. Truman Strike Group hit back, attacking the Houthi strongholds for 50 continuous days. Even under fire, the Arctic continued its supply mission to make sure that all involved in the Strike Group had the supplies needed.

We do not hear much about these acts of support that make it necessary for the safety and well-being of those loved ones serving in the armed forces, and frankly, I do not know why.

USNS Arctic, Ship, In Port U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command via Facebook loading...

The USNS Arctic is part of the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command. The Arctic’s mission is critical to keeping the supply chain open to those U.S. Navy ships and personnel on these dangerous missions.

There were no bands, fanfare, or many people there to greet the Arctic upon its arrival back at Earle. The Asbury Park Press reports that there was one important greeter, Rear Admiral Philip Sobeck, who is the commander of the Military Sealift Command.

USNS Arctic, Men, Pulling in ship U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command via Facebook loading...

Welcome home, USNS Artic. We are proud of you and thank you for your service to those who need your support.