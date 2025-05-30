There was a time when this was the go-to place for so many, not only visitors from around the country, but they came from Europe and other countries.

From the early 20th century, this city was a mecca for summer vacations with the clean water of the Atlantic, pristine beaches and hotels and entertainment choices galore.

The town is Asbury Park, New Jersey

American Charm has named Asbury Park, New Jersey now a hidden gem after having thrived as a major travel destination.

I have great memories of summers spent in Asbury Park on those beaches and fun times on the boardwalk and in the arcades. It was a rite of summer; even as a kid, I wanted to go to Asbury Park every summer.

Then on a fateful July 4 weekend in 1970, things changed. There were riots that would change the face of the bustling beach town into a burnt-out cavernous shell of its former self. It took years for any attempt to get the city back to its glory.

Asbury Park, Boardwalk, Empty Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash loading...

Asbury Park revival

Empty, incomplete housing and businesses littered the streets of Asbury Park and the rebuilding was slow and tedious with the authorities losing the best interests of the city.

Enter a more understanding and diligent council and investment in the buildings and infrastructure that would change the landscape of Asbury Park.

Music has held such a powerful hold on Asbury Park, and with the help of Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny and other famed New Jersey musicians, the music scene became a destination for many.

Stone Pony, Asbury Park, Music Venue (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) loading...

Music helps Asbury Park come to life

Bands were honored and humbled to play at the famed Stone Pony. Enjoyable hip restaurants started to blossom on the boardwalk which had undergone a much-needed face lift.

Slowly but surely, Asbury Park was not only a recent music destination for many, but for entertainment, and new housing and beautification started to bring back the much-needed visitors to inject needed monies back into the city.

Asbury Park, Boardwalk, Busy (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) loading...

I disagree with American Charm. Asbury Park is not a hidden gem; it is now a full destination for a thriving location ready for many to enjoy.