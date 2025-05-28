A supper club has the feel of a bygone era. Think of our grandparents’ time and Bobby Darin, or that sweet, continuous camera shot scene in “Goodfellas” when Henry walks Karen inside the Copacabana.

Picture a posh restaurant with a live stage show, a delicious seafood menu, and elegant ambiance. No, you don’t have to go to Midtown Manhattan for this. This is already found at Eddie V.’s in both Cherry Hill and Paramus, but now a third location is opening in Central Jersey.

They’ll soon open in Princeton at 3535 Route 1. June 6 marks the date for the latest Eddie V.’s Prime Seafood. It’s over 6,600 square feet, complete with a lounge featuring live music trios nightly and four rooms for private events. Their dining room will be open for dinner, and reservations are strongly recommended but not required. Hiring has been underway as anticipation builds.

Dylan Santos, the restaurant’s managing partner, told njbiz.com, “Bringing Eddie V’s to Princeton is an honor, and we’re excited to offer the community our world-class cuisine and extraordinary hospitality. With an exceptional team next to me, I’m eager to open our doors and create an unforgettable dining experience for our guests.”

Eddie V.’s has 30 locations around the country and has been at it since 2000. If their Princeton menu is similar to their Cherry Hill offerings, it won’t just be mouthwatering dishes like Norwegian salmon, cold water lobster, and jumbo gulf shrimp. You can enjoy fine bone-in ribeyes, filet mignon, lamb chops, etc.. Plus, creative cocktails and a 300-label award-winning wine list.

For more information on this new addition to Princeton, find their website here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

