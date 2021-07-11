UPDATE: Kidnapping suspect expected to be charged with homicide. His criminal record is extensive and disturbing.

The body of a missing Rahway mother was found Saturday, a day after authorities had issued a widespread Amber Alert for her abducted child.

The father of the 2-year-old boy was arrested early Saturday in Tennessee after authorities found him and his son in a motel.

Authorities at the time continued to report 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar as missing.

But on Sunday morning, the young woman's mother announced that the family had been informed Saturday night that her daughter's remains had been discovered in Tennessee.

Yasemin Uyar

The Union County Prosecutor's Office, which is one of the law enforcement agencies handling the investigation, did not immediately provide an update on the case Sunday morning.

Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, is being held in custody in Tennessee awaiting extradition to New Jersey. He already was facing charges related to the abduction.

Tyer Rios (NJ State Police)

Uyar's mother, Karen, urged people on social media to remember her daughter as more than "just a [domestic violence] victim."

"She was a Daughter, Sister, Mother, Aunt and Cousin. Her life will be Celebrated as her greatest gift to this world, Sebastian will still need ALL of our love and support," she said, asking friends and public to allow the family to grieve privately as they await more information.

Sebastian Rios (Highland Park Police)

Loved ones began suspecting something was wrong Friday when the little boy did not show up for daycare and his mother had not reported to her work shifts.

Police went to Uyar's Rahway home on Friday to check on the family but found nobody there.

Yasemin Uyar (top), Tyler Rios, Sebastian Rios (NJ State Police)

Uyar's sister told ABC7NY that the two adults were no longer in a relationship and that Rios had a history of domestic violence and being homeless.

Sergio Bichao is the digital managing editor of New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-775-9793 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

