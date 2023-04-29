Unsafe! NJ shuts down Ocean City condos

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has shut down an Ocean City condo complex for being structurally unsound, leaving residents displaced from their homes.

At Thursday's meeting of the Ocean City Council, structural issues at Seaspray condominiums at 34th Street and Bay Avenues were a topic of concern, according to OCNJDaily. com.

The condos have been "red-tagged" by the state DCA after being declared structurally unsafe and residents have been forced to leave the building.

According to reporting from OCNJDaily, City Solicitor Dorothy McCrosson said that Ocean City's Office of Emergency Management and OCNJ CARE, a nonprofit group, was ready to provide assistance to displaced residents.

Ocean City Councilman Bob Barr said he had taken calls from residents concerned about their homes.

"They don't know what they're going to do. They don't have anywhere to go".

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian told the Council that the city would do what it could to be of assistance, but it was really an issue for the state DCA and the condo association.

While it's not immediately clear what the structural problem is at Seaspray condos, there is a lawsuit pending in court concerning the condominiums.

Connor Brady, identified as the owner of the building by OCNJDaily told the council that a "disgruntled' resident was "bullying everyone to get what he wants".

A real estate listing says Seaspray condos has 31 units and was built in 1960. It's not known how many of the units are occupied by owners, but it appears that many units are summer rentals.

