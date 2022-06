BELLEVILLE — An unlicensed woman has turned herself in for leaving the scene of a fatal accident that left a middle school student dead, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Seventh-grader Victor Huaringa-Alvez, 13, was riding a Yamaha dirt bike around 5:30 p.m. on June 7 when he was struck by a Ford Explorer, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly said.

Belleville police found Huaringa-Alvez at the intersection of Joralemon Street and Garden Avenue. The SUV and its driver were not at the scene, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital 45 minutes later.

Victor Huaringa-Alvez was fatally struck at the intersection of Joralemon Street and Garden Avenue, officials said. (Google Maps) Victor Huaringa-Alvez was fatally struck at the intersection of Joralemon Street and Garden Avenue, officials said. (Google Maps) loading...

More than a week later, Marilyn Quisepe-Falcon, 36, of Belleville, turned herself in with an attorney present, according to Fennelly. She was charged Thursday with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and endangering an injured victim.

Quisepe-Falcon was also charged with third-degree driving without a license resulting in death. She was released pending a court hearing, Fennelly said.

On Monday, Belleville Middle School will be hosting a dress-down fundraiser for Huaringa-Alvez's family.

“Those who knew and loved him are heartbroken by this unexpected goodbye,” a flyer for the event said.

Students will not have to follow their usual dress code and are encouraged to donate $3, while staff members are encouraged to donate $5.

