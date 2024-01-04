Unique winter experiences for kids at these zoos, aquariums in NJ
The holidays are over and it’s officially winter which means it’s a countdown until summertime. Kids are back in school and our routine is back to normal.
As much as we love being able to experience all four seasons in New Jersey, the wintertime is just plain old cold and it’s hard to get the kids out of the house to do anything indoors when all they want to do is run around outside.
We’re also very fortunate to have a plethora of indoor activities to choose from in the Garden State, it’s just a matter of finding the right thing to do to hold your kids' attention.
I have a 2 ½ year old and an almost 6-month-old so I am all for finding something fun to do with the kids.
One thing all parents experience with their kids is that they are constantly changing their interests.
Right now, my son loves animals so a visit to the zoo or aquarium is on the top of our list! And yes, most zoos are open during the wintertime because they have indoor observations as well.
If your child is into animals, there are a few great places you can make a day trip out of and you don’t have to leave New Jersey for it.
Here are 7 kid-friendly places in New Jersey to visit this winter for all animal lovers:
Turtle Back Zoo
West Orange, NJ
Jenkinson’s Aquarium
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Adventure Aquarium
Camden, NJ
SeaQuest Woodbridge
Woodbridge, NJ
SEA LIFE New Jersey Aquarium
East Rutherford, NJ
The Wildlife Conservation and Education Center
Garfield, NJ
Cape May County Park & Zoo
Cape May Court House, NJ
