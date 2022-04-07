Unique and fun South Jersey wine festival along the river

Thankfully, New Jersey is home to some great wineries and amazing wine festivals. There's one in Camden County with a twist. It's a Kentucky Derby-themed wine festival, complete with women in fancy hats and of course plenty of wine.

It doesn't take place at one of our many beautiful wineries, but in the picturesque Cooper River Park on Veterans Island on the Cooper River in Pennsauken. The date this year is Saturday, May 7.

General Admission tickets are $30 which includes a souvenir cup. For $75 you get special seating and VIP food. If you go as a designated driver, you get admittance to the festival for only $15.

Wineries from all over South Jersey will have their tents set up along the beautiful Cooper River, presenting the best their vineyards have to offer. It promises to be a fun event if you're a wine drinker or not, but no one under 21 will be admitted with no exceptions. So, if you have the kids along, you'll still have plenty of room along the river to enjoy the day.

As a matter of fact, the festival is right next to one of the best-kept secret restaurants in New Jersey. Here's a bonus tip, whether you go to the festival that day or not, check out LaScala's Birra right on the river with water views and really good Italian food.

Hopefully, the weather is perfect on May 7 for the wine festival, but any weekend is a good opportunity to check out Cooper River Park. Find out more information on the wine festival here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

