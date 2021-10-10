Union says Rutgers pay-equity offers still shortchange faculty

TRENTON – The administration and faculty at Rutgers University are continuing to wrestle over pay-equity disagreements, with the union saying that initial decisions issued to settle complaints shortchanged more than 100 people.[/caption]

The argument is a long-standing one and not limited to gender, with professors at Rutgers-Camden saying the issue is most acute there – and so the issue appropriately took center stage when the Board of Governors met there last week.

Though $1.2 million was provided for salary adjustments, professor Nancy Wolff of the Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy said the methods weren’t fair, reasonable or meaningful. She said the letters make it seem like the pay inequities are deserved, especially at the Camden campus.

“What is being called pay equity is an affront to the faculty that do the foundational work that is Rutgers,” Wolff said.

The Rutgers chapter of the American Association of University Professors- American Federation of Teachers said the administration shrunk the salary adjustments by $750,000 by straying from a pay-equity program put in place two years ago.

Brian Everett, assistant dean for the Rutgers-Camden Honors College, says it’s wrong – and sends a bleak message to staff across the campus, which he says is losing talent due to low pay.

“They’re working 37 to 40 hours a week for Rutgers but were also financially obligated to drive for DoorDash, to work for salons in the evenings and in retail over the weekends just to shore up the monthly bills,” Everett said.

Chairman Mark Angelson said the entire Board of Governors believes the issue is important, and University President Jonathan Holloway said the process will be improved.

“I hear all of you loud and clear, and I am determined that we will address pay equity concerns in a way such that you will not have to come back to the Board of Governors repeating the very powerful and poignant stories and personal sentiments again,” Holloway said.

Get our free mobile app

Senate Majority Loretta Weinberg, D-Bergen, was among those who addressed the Rutgers Board of Governors at its meeting, saying it appears Rutgers is doing half a job if the results keep inequities in place.

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com.

Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches, hayrides for 2021 Whether you're searching for your own "great pumpkin" this fall, or just to navigate a fun corn maze and eat some cider donuts, the Garden State has you covered.

In each region of New Jersey, farms are offering a large range of fall festivities and attractions — here's a roundup.