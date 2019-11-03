Union HS senior in coma, after spleen ruptured mid-football game

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A high school football player who remains in a medically-induced coma after his spleen ruptured is said to be moving in a "positive direction," according to his team and those behind a fundraising effort for his family.

Kofi Ansah, a Union High School senior, suffered the lacerated spleen during a varsity game on Oct. 25 against Bridgewater-Raritan High School, according to a GoFundMe page created by Meg Berry on behalf of Ansah's family.

Ansah checked into Overlook Hospital the next day, after a pain in his ribs wouldn't go away, according to an NJ.com report. He was put into a medically induced coma after his spleen was removed, the same NJ.com report said.

"His health is moving in a positive direction. Doctors are happy with the progress he has made over the last week," Berry said in an initial update on the GoFundMe campaign, which raised more than $19,000 in its first three days.

The Farmers finished the regular season undefeated, 9-0, according to a Saturday post on the Union Farmer Football Facebook page, which also noted that Kofi is showing signs of medical improvement. The same post also showed the game ball from Friday night dedicated to Kofi.

The varsity team is in the playoffs for the first time in 28 years, according to TAPintoUnion.

Coach Lou Grosso told NJ.com the past week was tough for his team after visiting the hospital the day after Ansah's surgery. He said the team will keep fighting for him as they begin the playoffs against Bayonne on Friday, Nov. 8.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

