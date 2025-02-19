Need to get rid of old clothes? NJ county launches official program
Union County is launching a county-wide used clothing and accessory recycling program.
The Union County Board of County Commissioners has partnered with Helpsy, a leading New Jersey-based sustainable clothing and textile recycling company to launch the program.
The initiative, set to launch in Plainfield, Scotch Plains, and Summit aims to reduce waste, support environmental sustainability, and provide residents with an easy and accessible way to recycle unwanted clothes and accessories.
Located in Eatontown, Helpsy will supply Union County with designated drop-off bins for used clothing, shoes, accessories, and household items, regardless of condition, as long as the items are dry and odor-free.
Helpsy’s mission is to keep textiles out of landfills while promoting environmentally friendly practices. The company has kept over 31 million pounds of clothing, shoes, and other items from entering the waste stream.
The collected items will then be repurposed for resale, reuse, and recycling.
Residents can drop off their items at the following locations
⬛ Plainfield
Plainfield Transfer Station, 95 Rock Avenue
Tel.# (908) 226-2518
Mon-Fri from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (drop-off until 2:45 p.m.)
⬛ Scotch Plains
DPW Yard, 2445 Plainfield Avenue
Tel.# (908) 233-6707
Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
⬛ Summit
Summit Transfer Station, 40 New Providence Avenue
Tel.# (908) 273-6404
Tues-Fri from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
“This initiative provides our residents with a simple and convenient way to recycle unwanted clothing and textiles, reducing waste and contributing to a healthier planet,” said Commissioner Chairwoman Lourdes Leon.
Union County encourages all residents to take advantage of the Helpsy program by decluttering their homes and recycling unwanted items in an eco-friendly manner.
For more information about the program, please visit here.
