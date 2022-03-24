NJ man caught creeping under sink with woman’s underwear, cops say

GLASSBORO — A repeat home invader was caught under a woman's kitchen sink with her underwear, police said.

The man allegedly broke into the victim's home on North Main Street multiple times. He had several pieces of the woman's mail and more of her underwear in his car, according to Glassboro police.

Despite the apparent obsession, police stated the victim confirmed she had never met 28-year-old Jorge Navaheredia. He now faces seven counts in connection with the unsettling incidents including burglary and harassment.

Police said the victim first woke up to see a man in her bedroom early on the morning of March 9. He quickly ran out of the bedroom and the house.

But not long after, the lurker was back in her kitchen. She went downstairs, chased him out again, then called the cops at about 5 a.m. The victim reported cash, several articles of clothing, and her shoes were missing.

Investigators said they found surveillance footage that showed a man going in and out of the house for 45 minutes that morning. For most of that time, the woman was asleep in her bed.

Then 10 days later on March 19, the same woman woke up to find the same intruder standing in the doorway to her bathroom. This time, she went back to her bedroom, locked the door, and immediately called the police.

Officers arrived at the home shortly after 6:30 a.m. and began their search.

They reported finding Navaheredia hiding in a cabinet under the kitchen sink. With him, police also found several pieces of "undergarments."

Additionally, Navaheredia had his parked on the street outside the victim's home. Visible on the passenger seat was more underwear and the victim's mail, according to police. Days later, an official search revealed even more stolen items.

Navaheredia is a Sicklerville resident but has been remanded to Salem County Jail.

