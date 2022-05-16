Under no circumstances should NJ taxpayers pay for abortions (Opinion)

This is not about your opinion on abortion. This is about who should pay for them in New Jersey.

Gov. Murphy is proposing full insurance coverage for abortion along with a "reproductive health access fund" that would cover additional costs.

“A person’s ability to access abortion care should not depend on how much money they make. If we’re going to guarantee the right to an abortion, we need to guarantee access to an abortion,” Murphy said.

Who's been paying for abortions all these years? Not New Jersey taxpayers, nor should we have to. Why now?

Though a law enacted four months ago, New Jersey already codified the right to an abortion in New Jersey in anticipation the Supreme Court could overturn abortion rights nationally.

Now the governor wants to take it a step further by having we the taxpayers pick up the tab. This is wrong for many reasons. For one, since not all the taxpayers are on board with abortion for both personal and religious reasons, they should not have to be forced to pay for them. It's bad enough they want us to pay for tampons in the boy's room at school.

Another reason is it shouldn't be the responsibility of the New Jersey taxpayer to cover something so personal. But it gets worse.

If Gov. Murphy feels those that choose abortion shouldn't have to pay the cost then let the private sector pick up the bill. It can be done through various contributions and fundraisers.

There could even concerts performed by people who are in agreement and will donate the profits to his "reproductive health access fund." But not the New Jersey taxpayers.

"My body my choice" is so personal that it should not involve the government and definitely should not become our tab.

Asked about the prospect of New Jersey taxpayer dollars being used to pay for women living in other states to come here for an abortion, Murphy said “women are welcome in New Jersey – period. And if that is what it comes to, that’s what it comes to.” Isn't he nice with our money?

Remember when the attraction to come to New Jersey was our suburbs, beaches, and great food? Soon it will be legalized marijuana, sports betting, and a place to come for no-cost abortions. Imagine that travel brochure or postcard.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only.

