How cops tracked accused NJ child abductor and found mother’s body in the woods

It took law enforcement in Tennessee 15 minutes to arrest Tyler Rios after learning that he was staying in a hotel with his son who was the subject of an Amber Alert.

The Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon after 2-year-old Sebastian Rios didn't show up for daycare and his mother who lives in Rahway failed to show up for work.

Rios is a suspect in the death of the boy's 24-year-old mother, Yasemin Uyar, whose body was found in a wooded area after Rios led police to the scene.

Sebastian and Tyler Rios found in Tennessee

Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert on Friday night around 9 p.m. but Sebastian Rios was likely long out of the northeast at that point, somewhere on the 11-hour trip from New Jersey to Monterey, Tennessee.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said they received a phone call around 3 a.m. Saturday morning from the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators here believed that Sebastian Rios and Uyar could be with Tyler Rios at the Bethel Inn Hotel. The hotel is off Route 40, about half way between Knoxville and Nashville.

By 3:15 a.m., officers saw Tyler Rios' silver Ford Fiesta parked out front. They verified that Rios had booked a room.

Sebastian Rios (Highland Park Police)

Tyler Rios initially refused to leave the room and was forcibly taken into custody.

The little boy was in the room and unharmed. Police took him to a safe location. Sheriff's Officers obtained a warrant and searched the car and room.

Police said Tyler Rios was cooperative with police and led them to a location off Route 70 in Monterey where the body of Uyar was found.

As of Monday morning, Tyler Rios was being held in Tennessee on a felony fugitive charge without bond. Authorities expect to file more charges related to Uyar's death but Rios has not yet been charged in the homicide.

Yasmine Uyar

