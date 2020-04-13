Two young NJ police officers die of COVID-19 in one day

Two more New Jersey police officers died of COVID-19 Sunday — bringing the statewide total to five.

Bedminster police announced the death of patrol sergeant AlTerek Patterson. Paterson police announced death of Police Officer Francesco Scorpo.

"Sergeant Patterson always had a smile on his face and touched the lives of so many residents at their time of need," Bedminster police said about Patterson in a Facebook Post. Tapinto.net reported he was 38 years old.

According to the Bedminster department, Patterson graduated from the Somerset County Police Academy Recruit Class 35-05 in December 2005 and joined Bedminster in 2006. He was promoted to sergeant in 2014.

Paterson Police Director Jerry Speziale and Chief Ibrahim Baycora called Scorpo, 34, a "dedicated public servant who served our profession and our community with pride, honor and distinction."

"A dedicated son, husband and father, Officer Scorpo, was a family man who cared so very much about people and his profession. He will be remembered not only for being an exemplary police officer, but as an exceptional and very special human being," Speziale and Baycora wrote.

Offier Artim Hani, who said he and Scorpo went through training academy together, told the Paterson Press Scorpo was like a "big teddy bear" who was always smiling.

New Jersey State PBA president Patrick Colligan noted the loss of five officers in message on the organization's Twitter account.

"These are the darkest of days as we work to protect our communities while battling this invisible killer. We have now lost five officers, and while we are shaken, our resolve remains unwavering. Pray for these families," Colligan wrote.

Newark Police Pfficer Tolbert A. Furr, Hudson County Correctional Officer Bernard Wadell of the Hudson County Sheriff's Office and Nelson Perdomo of the East Jersey State Prison have also lost their lives to the virus.

