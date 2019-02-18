Two shot sitting in car on NJ street, one fatally, cops say

WILLINGBORO — A shooting early Monday left one man dead and another injured according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Cofina.

No arrests have been made in the shooting that happened around 1 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Middlebury Lane in Willingboro, according to Cofina, who did not disclose the identity of either man involved or information about the shooter.

Cofina said one victim was taken to Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County in Willingboro, and the other was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Police responding to 911 calls found two Lexuses parked in the street next to each other. One was left with its engine running, according to Fox Philadelphia . The second was parked along the curb with its windshield and passenger side window blown out and $100 bills left on the dashboard.

A witness told the news outlet he heard a "scuffle" just before the shots were fired. One of the men shot was "bleeding badly" but was able to knock on the door of a home for help.

Fox's video showed yellow tape stretched across the street of the residential neighborhood. One of the cars was covered by a tent to protect it from the rain.

