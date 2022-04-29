Two NJ natives selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft
The football world was swirling last night as the 2022 NFL Draft got underway. A flurry of trades, as well as a series of defensive/offensive line selections, marked the headlines of the night.
Lost in all the pomp and circumstance were two college football players from New Jersey finding their first NFL homes.
Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, born in Newark, NJ, and played football at Penn State, was selected 16th overall by the Washington Commanders. Scouts say the receiver is known to be a scheme-friendly playmaker capable of filling a variety of roles as an inside-outside threat.
This pick could prove to be paramount for the Commanders as their current standout wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been the subject of trade rumors for much of the offseason.
While Dotson played spent most of high school attending Nazareth Area High School in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, he also spent a year attending Peddie School in Hightstown, New Jersey.
Four picks later in the draft, New Jersey was heard from yet again. This time at the quarterback position.
With the 20th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected perhaps the successor to future hall-of-famer Ben Roethlisberger, quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Pickett was born in Oakhurst, NJ, and attended Ocean Township High School. At OTHS, Pickett led the Spartans to the New Jersey Central Group III semifinal as a junior. After high school, Pickett went on to play for the University of Pittsburgh. So making the jump from college to the NFL shouldn't be too much of an adjustment in terms of moving to a new place.
Scouts like what Kenny Pickett has to offer, saying Pickett is a pro-ready QB1 with the potential to take snaps as a starter early in his career.
If the scouts are correct, it won't be long until New Jersey's newest NFL players are making a splash on Sunday afternoons.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.