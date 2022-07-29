Two NJ gas stations robbed within 15 minutes of each other

The connection between two separate gas station robberies 15 minutes apart in Hanover and West Orange Thursday afternoon is under investigation by police.

Hanover police told RLS Breaking News the Shell station on the westbound side of Route 10 near Reynolds Avenue was held up at gunpoint around 4:15 p.m. Following the robbery, the suspects were seen speeding eastbound on Route 10.

Hanover police on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Map showing location of Shell and Exxon stations that were robbed 7/28/22 Map showing location of Shell and Exxon stations that were robbed 7/28/22 (Google Maps) loading...

Another robbery 11 miles away

Approximately 15 minutes later, an armed robbery was reported at the Exxon at the intersection of Eagle Rock Avenue and Prospect Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to West Orange spokesman Joe Fagan.

No shots were fired and no one was injured at the Exxon station.

Fagan said a connection between the two incidents is under investigation and West Orange police are working with Hanover police.

It is the second armed robbery this week in West Orange.

An argument Monday afternoon between several customers and employees at the AutoZone store on Main Street led to a worker being shot.

Fagan said no arrests have yet been made in that case.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

