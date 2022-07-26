Employee injured in shooting at AutoZone in West Orange, NJ

WEST ORANGE — An argument between several customers and employees at an AutoZone store led to gunfire Monday afternoon.

The argument turned physical when shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. inside the store on Main Street, hitting an employee who suffered a non-life threatening injury, according to West Orange police.

The gunman and others involved in the altercation fled the store. Workers gave police a description of their vehicle and the shooting remains under investigation.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

