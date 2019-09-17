Two New Jersey towns make the cut on ‘best places to live’ list

You may have already known that New Jersey is a great place to live, but now Money Magazine agrees, at least in two municipalities.

Franklin Township in Somerset County landed at #88, and Piscataway in Middlesex County is at #68 on the magazine’s “100 Best Places to Live” list. See the full list here. Among other things, the magazine factored in economic health, cost of living, and income. For some reason, towns in the same state had to be separated by at least 25 places on the list.

Money Magazine says the median income in Piscataway is $90,000, the median home price is $311,000, and the average commute is 33 minutes. In Franklin Township, the median income is almost $96,000, the median home price is $332,445, and the average commute is 36 minutes.

If your town didn’t make the list, it may not have qualified. Towns had to have a population of 50,000, median income had to be at least 85% of the state average, less than double the national crime risk, and couldn’t lack ethnic diversity. Oh, and for some reason, towns that were on the list last year were not considered, which eliminated Parsippany-Troy Hills (#26 last year), and Union (#46 in 2018).

Last month Madison was included on a similar list on NJMonthly.com.

More from New Jersey 101.5