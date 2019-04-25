Two New Jersey small towns are trying to be ‘America’s best’

So, USA Today is going to name the 10 Best Historic Small Towns in the country and two New Jersey towns are in the running. The newspaper website has the top 20 listed and Cape May and Haddonfield are on the list.

Obviously, that number is going to shrink, but, as of today, Haddonfield sits at #7 and Cape May at #17, behind such towns at Deadwood, South Dakota, and Dodge City, Kansas. Haddonfield is lauded as being one of the oldest towns in the region and for its many historic homes. Cape May is described as a Victorian gem with the entire city being named as a National Historic District.

The current leaders (it’s reader voted) are 1. Ganbury, TX, 2. Mackinac Island, MI, and Angola, IN. If you want to give the New Jersey towns a boost, vote here .

