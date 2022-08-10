Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks

Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility.

A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.

Amazon spokesman Sam Stephenson said the man's death was not work-related but he did not disclose a cause of death.

New Jersey 101.5 has confirmed two more workers have died as a result of accidents at Amazon facilities in New Jersey, both in Middlesex County.

Robbinsville worker dies

The first death was at the company's facility on Applegate Drive in Robbinsville on Sunday, July 24.

Robbinsville Police Chief Michael Polaski told New Jersey 101.5 that officers responded to a report of someone who fell in an open docking bay.

"The police report indicates that the worker fell from an approximate 3-foot ladder striking his head," Polaski said in an email. "When patrol arrived the worker was conscious and alert but it was reported that CPR was conducted by workers on scene prior to police arrival. The victim was subsequently transported to Capitol Health Regional Trauma Center by Robbinsville Ambulance and Paramedics."

The worker died on July 27, according to OSHA spokeswoman Lenore Uddyback-Fortson.

Amazon fulfillment center in Monroe Township Amazon fulfillment center in Monroe Township (Dennis Symons, MidJersey.news) loading...

Monroe Township worker dies

Amazon spokesman Sam Stephenson confirmed an employee at the company's Middlesex County fulfillment center on Farrington Boulevard in Monroe died Thursday, Aug. 4. Stephenson nor Uddyback-Fortson would disclose the circumstances of the worker's death or where the worker was pronounced dead.

Police Lt. Griffin Banos told New Jersey 101.5 there was a first aid call to the facility on Aug. 4. An individual was transported out but there was no report of a death at the building or within the township.

Stephenson issued identical statements about both deaths.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and our thoughts are with his family and friends. We are in contact with the employee’s family to offer support, and we’re providing counseling resources to employees needing additional care. As is standard protocol, we are conducting an internal investigation and are cooperating with OSHA, who is also conducting their own independent review."

The facility has been open for approximately a year.

Amazon warehouse in Robbinsville Amazon warehouse in Robbinsville (Dennis Symons, MidJersey.news) loading...

Norcross calls for action about Amazon death rate

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J. 1st District, said the Carteret death was "preventable" and called on OSHA to "investigate unacceptable injury rates" at Amazon warehouses in the state.

He tweeted Tuesday after USA Today Network first reported about the Robbinsville and Monroe deaths.

"Amazon employs tens of thousands of New Jerseyans. Every single one of them deserves a safe workplace," Norcross tweeted.

Norcross is traveling out of the country on official congressional business and was not available for immediate comment. Communications Director Britton T. Burdick told New Jersey 101.5 that as a former labor union leader, Norcross takes workplace safety very seriously.

“He, unfortunately, experienced three deaths on job sites when working in the construction industry. When he hears people in Jersey and nationwide at Amazon facilities are getting hurt and dying at work, that’s not something he’s going to let off the radar even if no one else is talking about it,” Burdick said.

The Democrat has asked for OSHA to investigate the serious injury rate at Amazon’s warehouses which he says far exceeds the industrial average. He has also asked Amazon to improve conditions for its workers.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

