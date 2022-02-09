Two killed in crash on Route 1 in Edison, NJ

EDISON — Two people were killed when their car slammed into a tree on Route 1 late Tuesday night.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said driver Ziyad Elsaedi, 21, of North Plainfield, and the front passenger died after the car went off Route 1 southbound in the area of Jeff Street near the ramps to Route 287 around 10:15 p.m.

Two other passengers were hospitalized in critical condition.

The identity of the deceased passenger was not disclosed because the family had not been notified.

Ciccone did not disclose the circumstances of the crash.

The prosecutor asked anyone with information about the crash to contact her office at 732-745-3330 or Edison police at 732-248-7400.

2nd fatal crash on Route 1 in a month

South Brunswick high school senior Diana Somarriba, 18, was killed in a crash on Jan. 20 when the car she was a passenger in went off southbound Route 1 and into a vacant building.

There were two other male teens in the car who were not identified by Ciccone because of their age.

The driver of a vehicle was killed in a crash on Parkway Place in Edison on Jan. 26.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey