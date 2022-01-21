NJ high school senior dies in Route 1 crash in Edison

A high school senior from South Brunswick died Thursday night in a car crash.

Diana Somarriba, 18, died when her vehcile went off southbound Route 1 in Edison near Fox Road and crashed into a vacant building around 10:25 p.m. Thursday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Somarriba was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There were two other male teens in the car who were not identified by Ciccone because of their age.

Ciccone did not disclose the circumstances of the crash or the driver.

'A very sad day for our community'

South Brunswick police identified Somarriba as a senior at South Brunswick High School. Somarriba was in the process of joining the U.S. Army, according to a GoFundMe page created by her family to help with the cost of her funeral.

"Diana Somarriba was the most generous, goofy and amazing person. She has always made people laugh no matter what mood she was in," her family wrote. "We are absolutely devastated by Diana’s passing."

South Brunswick schools Superintendent Scott Feder said it was a sad day in the district.

"Diana Somaribba's passing is a huge loss to South Brunswick High School and our community. She was a very charismatic young lady who was very loyal to her friends who were so important to her. Diana was kind, sweet, and likable and always had a smile on her face," Feder told New Jersey 101.5 in an email.

"Her dream of graduating from high school and joining the military was cut short due to this tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Somaribba Family and all of her friends."

Fatal crash in Marlboro

Southbound Route 18 was closed at Tennent Road on around 6:30 a.m. after a 2008 grey Honda Accord crashed into a tree, according to Marlboro police Capt. Steve Levy.

The driver, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Levy did not disclose the identity of the driver pending notification of family and the cause was under investigation

He asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call 732-536-0100 X0144.

It was the first reported fatal car crash in Monmouth County for the year.

