Two ingredient pizza dough – yes, you read that right

No one doesn’t love pizza. It’s practically the law here in New Jersey. Personally, I could eat it every night of the week. Pizza is something I’m always craving, yet I rarely actually bring myself to order it, and even more rarely do I want to go through the painstaking process of making the dough. But a few weeks ago, a friend introduced me to this two ingredient, two-step recipe, and my life was seriously changed. If you are a fan of a crunchy, thin crust then this recipe is definitely for you! And all it takes is your favorite unflavored yogurt as well as flour of your choice.

The key to this dough is combining equal parts yogurt, to equal parts flour. That’s it! Depending on whether you are making a personal pizza or pizza for your entire family, the quantities of each ingredient will differ. I find that two cups of flour with two cups of yogurt make four pretty nice sized personal pizzas, or the perfect family sized pie.

When you’re making your dough, it’s important to make sure everything is well kneaded and that there aren’t any lumps. I use a large mixer for this cause I rarely have the energy to do it by hand. It’s just so much easier that way. Once you’re happy with your dough, shape it into your desired pizza shape and add any toppings you’d like. I am always a sucker for a classic cheese and sauce pie, but from time to time I like to spice things up and do a white pizza with truffle and broccoli.

When you’re happy with your pizza, place it in the oven at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes and you are good to go! Oh and as for the heart shaped dough you see in my photo? It was Valentine’s Day and that was the extent of my celebration. Your pizza should come out with a beautiful golden brown crust, and should be easy to pick up. You can also experiment with the flour to yogurt ratio if you want a thicker dough, but regardless, you’ll be left with a delicious crust, and the best part? It only took two ingredients.

