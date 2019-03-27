Twins guilty of beating and robbing disabled veteran neighbor

Twin brothers from Long Branch were found guilty by a Monmouth County jury of aggravated assault and conspiracy to rob their disabled U.S. Army veteran neighbor.

After a three-week trial, James Dotts and Jason Dotts, both 41, were found guilty on Friday of second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, and third-degree theft.

The Dotts brothers, along with a third man, visited the apartment of their 58-year-old neighbor on the night of Nov. 3, 2016, according to prosecutors. Over the course of the night, the victim was beaten unconscious and awoke bloodied and alone on the floor of his apartment with his cell phone and cash gone, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said.

The victim was hospitalized for several weeks at Monmouth Medical Center.

Due to their lengthy criminal records, both Dotts face up to 20 years in prison when they are sentenced on May 31.

James Dotts has been convicted previously and did prison time for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and drug dealing and possession of heroin and cocaine. Jason Dotts has been convicted previously of burglary, drug possession and conspiracy, according to court records.

