Turtle Back Zoo is a New Jersey gem and one of the greatest places to take your kids for a fun and educational day.

Giraffes Photo by JavyGo on Unsplash loading...

Turtle Back Zoo

Alligators, wallabies, jaguars, penguins, and so much more. Their amazing prairie dog setup, where your child can crawl through an underground tunnel and pop up among the prairie dogs, is worth at least 20 captivating minutes alone.

Every time I’ve taken my boys Cooper and Atticus, we always visit the giraffes first, and the kids love hand-feeding them lettuce. Well, behind the giraffe barn is where you can have the start of a very special tour opportunity. Now through February, they’re giving 30-minute guided tours that will bring guests through one of the zoo’s animal facilities. You’ll even have a meet and greet with an animal keeper.

Read More: Cape May Zoo Welcomes Adorable New Capybara Babies

Deer, Feeding Photo by Daiga Ellaby on Unsplash loading...

The VIP experience

It costs $50 per person for this VIP up close and personal experience. It’s meant for 6 years old and up, and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Find more information here.

These tours are only happening on the following select dates. Dec. 13, Dec. 27, Jan. 3, Jan. 10, Jan. 17, Jan. 24, Jan. 31, Feb. 14, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. These are all Saturdays and will take place at 2pm.

Did you know the Turtle Back Zoo has been around since 1963? It has just shy of 1 million visitors each year and is a wonderful place for families. The zoo is open year-round except for major holidays. It’s located at 560 Northfield Ave., West Orange, NJ.