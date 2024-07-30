Tuition freeze by NJ university to help ‘financial pressures’

HACKETTSTOWN — A tuition freeze will benefit the pockets of students of one New Jersey university for the 2024-2025 school year.

Centenary University cites “financial pressures” as a reason behind its recent decision to keep the 2023-2024 price.

“With this year’s delays in processing FAFSA applications, our students—many of whom are first-generation college students—had no idea how much federal financial aid to expect. The national economy is tough for everyone right now, and Centenary hopes to remove some of the uncertainty about paying for college,” VP and Chief Operating Officer Karolina Wolfe said.

Earlier this year, U.S. News & World Report was one of many outlets to report about the “rocky rollout” for the new FAFSA; The malfunctions resulted in states to draw out the deadline for filers.

The announced freeze is for both undergraduate and graduate students, according to the university. The decision also applies to housing costs.

The move, however, excludes the university’s meal plan. Students will see that cost rise by six percent because of the heightened cost of food, said the institution.

Looking back on last year’s numbers, undergraduate full-time students at Centenary University had to pay $37,732 for annual tuition and fees.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom