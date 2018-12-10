Try this Pico de Gallo recipe from my fridge

Bill Spadea's Pico de Gallo recipe

It's so easy to make and delicious as a dip for chips or a topper for grilled steak.

Here's what you do:

  • Open and drain a can of red beans.
  • Combine with a can of corn, also drained, in a large mixing bowl.
  • Chop a large red onion and a pint of cherry tomatoes.
  • Add several peppers. Keep the seeds, you want the heat. I used two jalapeños and two Thai red hot peppers.
  • Rough chop about a cup of cilantro and combine in the mixing bowl.
  • Add the juice of two limes, white vinegar and salt to finish it up.
  • If it's not hot enough, add ground cayenne and/or a little Tabasco.
  • Let it sit for at least 30 minutes after you mix it up.

