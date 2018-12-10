Try this Pico de Gallo recipe from my fridge
It's so easy to make and delicious as a dip for chips or a topper for grilled steak.
Here's what you do:
- Open and drain a can of red beans.
- Combine with a can of corn, also drained, in a large mixing bowl.
- Chop a large red onion and a pint of cherry tomatoes.
- Add several peppers. Keep the seeds, you want the heat. I used two jalapeños and two Thai red hot peppers.
- Rough chop about a cup of cilantro and combine in the mixing bowl.
- Add the juice of two limes, white vinegar and salt to finish it up.
- If it's not hot enough, add ground cayenne and/or a little Tabasco.
- Let it sit for at least 30 minutes after you mix it up.
Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.
More from New Jersey 101.5: