🚨NJ State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan retires on Dec. 31

🚨Deputy superintendent Sean Kilcomons will reportedly also leave the department

🚨 He made an alleged antisemitic remarks involving Matt Platkin’s son

The second-in-command of the New Jersey State Police will leave office along with Superintendent Patrick Callahan.

Callahan, who has been in law enforcement for 31 years, said he will not be renominated by Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill and will retire on Dec. 31. Unnamed sources tell the New York Post that Lt. Col. Sean Kilcomons will leave the force "by the start of the year."

Kilcomons allegedly made antisemitic comments about state Attorney General Matt Platkin and his son during a "Bring Your Child to Work Day" event in April 2024, according to a complaint obtained by the New York Post. The Post reported that the complaint alleged that during the event, Kilcomons ordered the State Police helicopter to stay in the air so that Platkin's son could not see inside. The helicopter was being shown to the children of law enforcement as part of the event.

🔴 Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill has picked her nominee for New Jersey’s next attorney general.

🔴 Jen Davenport brings more than 15 years of federal and state experience.

🔴 Attorney General Matt Platkin weighs in on his replacement.

Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill has tapped a tested New Jersey prosecutor as the next state attorney general.

At a brief press conference on Monday, Jennifer Davenport said she would build on Sherrill's priorities of keeping residents safe and making New Jersey affordable.

"From taking on gun violence and human trafficking, to protecting our children, to ensuring affordability, to defending New Jerseyans from attacks out of Washington, I will build on my career in law enforcement and in public service to protect New Jerseyans every day,” said Davenport.

Davenport is a Monmouth County resident and a mom of two children. She graduated from DeSales University and Seton Hall University School of Law.

She has over 15 years of experience at the federal and state levels.

♥ Fatal crashes involving drivers 65 and older are rising nationwide.

♥ Older drivers now account for nearly a quarter of fatal crashes in New Jersey.

❤️ AAA urges families to balance senior independence with safety through health checks, technology reviews and planning ahead.

The number of fatal traffic crashes involving older drivers is on the rise across the U.S., and the statistics from AAA Northeast are alarming.

Between 2014 and 2023, the population of people 65 and older increased by 28%, according to AAA Northeast Outreach Manager Shani Jarvis. During this period, the number of older drivers involved in fatal crashes increased by 41%, while the number of older licensed drivers jumped by 38%.

In 2023 (the last year of available federal data), nearly 7,900 individuals aged 65 and older were killed in crashes. Even more concerning, individuals aged 80 to 84 showed the highest fatality rate.

🚨Hamilton's 'Santa Mark' faces child sexual abuse materials charges

🚨His lawyer says prosecutors rushed to judgment based on a cyber tip from NYC

🚨One file allegedly showed a student during a pandemic-era Zoom call

HAMILTON (Mercer) — The attorney representing a retired teacher who dressed up as Santa Claus now accused of possessing child sexual abuse materials, accused prosecutors of rushing to judgment.

The 64-year-old Hamilton resident was charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials on Dec. 5 after police received a tip from the State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit about an individual uploading multiple files of child porn to the internet.

Prosectuors said that given Paulino's contact with children, they acted quickly. Fox Philadelphia reported that Paulino was still a substitute teacher in the Hamilton public schools for special education classes.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 32-year-old son of Hollywood icon Rob Reiner was arrested on suspicion of murder and held without bail Monday in the stabbing deaths of his parents in their Los Angeles home, authorities said.

The case will be given to prosecutors on Tuesday as they consider formal charges against Nick Reiner, who was taken into custody hours after Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead. Police haven’t said anything about a motive for the killings.

Representatives for the Reiner family did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and it wasn’t immediately clear if Nick Reiner had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Rob and Nick Reiner had explored their difficult relationship and Nick Reiner’s struggles with drugs in a semi-autobiographical 2016 film, “ Being Charlie.” Nick Reiner has spoken publicly of his struggles with addiction. By 18, he had cycled in and out of treatment facilities with bouts of homelessness and relapses in between.

