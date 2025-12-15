🔴 Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill has picked her nominee for New Jersey’s next attorney general.

🔴 Jen Davenport brings more than 15 years of federal and state experience.

🔴 Attorney General Matt Platkin weighs in on his replacement.

Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill has tapped a tested New Jersey prosecutor as the next state attorney general.

At a brief press conference on Monday, Jennifer Davenport said she would build on Sherrill's priorities of keeping residents safe and making New Jersey affordable.

"From taking on gun violence and human trafficking, to protecting our children, to ensuring affordability, to defending New Jerseyans from attacks out of Washington, I will build on my career in law enforcement and in public service to protect New Jerseyans every day,” said Davenport.

Jen Davenport speaks after Mikie Sherrill announces her as the next state attorney general (Office of Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill) Jen Davenport speaks after Mikie Sherrill announces her as the next state attorney general (Office of Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill) loading...

Jennifer Davenport tapped as New Jersey attorney general

Davenport is a Monmouth County resident and a mom of two children. She graduated from DeSales University and Seton Hall University School of Law.

She has over 15 years of experience at the federal and state levels.

Davenport has held various titles over the years, including Assistant U.S. Attorney, counsel to the state Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and acting Union County prosecutor.

She also has experience within the Attorney General's Office, which she will now lead. In 2018, Gov. Phil Murphy appointed Davenport as first assistant attorney general.

Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill and Jen Davenport at a press conference on Monday, Dec. 15, 2024. (Office of Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill) Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill and Jen Davenport at a press conference on Monday, Dec. 15, 2024. (Office of Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill) loading...

Oversight of law enforcement and civil rights

The Attorney General's Office investigates and prosecutes state crimes, enforces consumer protection regulations, and upholds civil rights protections for residents. It also oversees 38,000 law enforcement officers in New Jersey.

With such sweeping responsibilities, it's an office that needs a strong leader, Gov.-elect Sherrill said.

"Jen’s ability to work with anyone and everyone to deliver for our residents and her decade and a half of experience with complex civil and criminal cases will be essential as we work to build a more affordable Garden State,” said Sherrill.

After Sherrill is sworn in as governor on Jan. 20, 2026, Davenport will be acting attorney general until she is confirmed by the state Senate.

Attorney General Matt Platkin announces a lawsuit against Sig Sauer on Thursday, Oct. 16 (New Jersey OAG via YouTube) Attorney General Matt Platkin announces a lawsuit against Sig Sauer on Thursday, Oct. 16 (New Jersey OAG via YouTube) loading...

Matt Platkin reacts to his replacement

Attorney General Matt Platkin, who has held the position since 2022, says he's "thrilled" that Davenport has been tapped to take his job.

"Jen is, without question, one of the finest public servants I have ever known, and will do an extraordinary job as our State's chief law enforcement officer," Platkin said in a statement.

The ACLU of New Jersey also had a relatively positive reaction to Davenport's appointment. Amol Sinha, the organization's executive director, said they will hold her accountable if needed.

"We shared a productive working relationship with Ms. Davenport during her time as First Assistant Attorney General under former AG Gurbir Grewal, and we are hopeful that under her leadership, the Office will continue to build upon the work of defending the rights of all New Jerseyans," Sinha said.

