The second-in-command of the New Jersey State Police will leave office along with Superintendent Patrick Callahan.

Callahan, who has been in law enforcement for 31 years, said he will not be renominated by Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill and will retire on Dec. 31. Unnamed sources tell the New York Post that Lt. Col. Sean Kilcomons will leave the force "by the start of the year."

Kilcomons allegedly made antisemitic comments about state Attorney General Matt Platkin and his son during a "Bring Your Child to Work Day" event in April 2024, according to a complaint obtained by the New York Post. The Post reported that the complaint alleged that during the event, Kilcomons ordered the State Police helicopter to stay in the air so that Platkin's son could not see inside. The helicopter was being shown to the children of law enforcement as part of the event.

"I don't want that Jew's kid in the State Police helicopter," Kilcomons is accused of saying, according to the Post's reporting of the complaint, which the media outlet indicated was filed anonymously with the Attorney General's Public Integrity and Accountability Unit.

Deputy Superintendent Lt. Sean Kilcomons at an event with the Stephanie Parze Foundation at State Police HQ Dec. 4, 2023 Deputy Superintendent Lt. Sean Kilcomons at an event with the Stephanie Parze Foundation at State Police HQ Dec. 4, 2023 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Public appearances continued amid controversy

In a statement at the time, Platkin said he had recused himself from the investigation but did not comment directly on the report. The Attorney General's Office's policy is to neither confirm nor deny the existence of any investigations.

The State Police social media accounts show Kilcomons remained active following the incident.

In May 2024, he accompanied troopers of Jewish and Muslim faiths to the March of the Living in Poland. He and Callahan hosted the State Police annual menorah lighting in December

More recently, Kilcomons is pictured meeting with the daughter of a call center operator who is in remission from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia to deliver the news that she was granted a trip to Disney World by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

