Trump pardons son-in-law’s dad — who Chris Christie had sent to prison

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.

Kushner, who was a major Democratic donor, was infamously locked up in 2005 by Chris Christie when he was the U.S. attorney for New Jersey.

The witness tampering case, which involved Kushner hiring a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law and then him sending the sex tape to his own sister — reportedly has been a source of friction between Christie and Kushner's son, who is Trump's son-in-law and advisor, Jared. Christie has denied this.

The pardon actions on Wednesday bring to 49 the number of people who Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.

In this March 4, 2005 file photo, Charles B. Kushner, flanked by his wife, Seryl Beth, left, and his attorney Alfred DeCotiis arrives at the Newark Federal Court for sentencing in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Marko Georgiev, File)

On Tuesday, he pardoned two people who were convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, former members of Congress who were early supporters and former government contractors convicted in the killings of Iraqi civilians.