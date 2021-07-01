Trucker dies in Route 78 crash in Bedminster, NJ

The morning commute on Route 78 from the west was a slow one because of a fatal crash involving two tractor trailers.

State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the trucks collided in the eastbound lanes near Route 287 in Bedminster around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, engulfing one of them in flames.

One of the drivers died in the fire, according to Goez.

Goez did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the crash or the circumstances.

Two commenters on the I-78 Commiserator's Club Facebook page said they heard a large explosion at the time of the crash.

The road was closed for about seven hours Thursday morning for the initial investigation into the cause of the crash. The right lane remained closed as of 9:30 a.m. creating a 5-mile delay.

Route 22 eastbound picked up extra volume from commuters trying to avoid the delay on 78.

