NJ town makes Tripadvisor’s lists of best beaches in the world
🏖 Tripadvisor's list of the top 25 beaches in the U.S. for 2023 is out
🏖 One New Jersey beach made the U.S. list
🏖 The travel website also lists the top 25 beaches in the world
Warm, crystal blue waters, golden sands, salty ocean air, and miles of rugged coastlines.
Tripadvisor, one of the world’s largest travel websites has come out with its list of the top 25 beaches in the world and the top 25 beaches in the U.S.
Here are just five of the most breath-taking beaches in the world:
Baia do Sancho
Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
This beach ranked at the top of Tripadvisor’s list.
"A beautiful remote beach that can only be reached by descending ladders and stone steps. The majestic bluffs will take your breath away.”
Spiaggia dei Conigli
Lampedusa, Islands of Sicily
“One of the marvels of the world. White sand beach, turquoise water, cooling sea breeze. Prepare for a 20-minute walk to get to the beach, but once you are there you feel like you're not on Earth.”
Kelingking Beach
Nusa Penida, Bali
“Framed by towering, steep cliffs, deep turquoise blue waters embraced by powdery white sand with the most amazing view. Like heaven on earth.”
Magens Bay
Magens Bay, St. Thomas
“Beautiful Beach! Gorgeous colours! Great snorkeling right off the beach. Bring flippers if you want to get out a bit further to see some turtles.”
Eagle Beach
Palm-Eagle Beach, Aruba
"Tranquil and pristine, the water is beautifully clear with no rocks or seaweed. The beach stretches as far as you can see.”
For a complete list of the top 25 beaches in the world, according to Tripadvisor, visit here.
Now, if you’re planning on staying domestic, here are five of the top 25 beaches in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor.
It should be no surprise that the most gorgeous beach in the U.S. is in tropical Hawaii.
Ka'anapali Beach
Lahaina, Hawaii
“Always beautiful. Beautiful ocean, beach, and plenty of walking and snorkeling room. Always our place to find our peace!”
Cannon Beach
Cannon Beach, Oregon
“This beach is breathtaking and vast — both long and deep! Haystack Rock at low tide is incredible with all the tide pools and sea creatures. Make sure to bring a sweater, it can be cold and windy!”
St. Pete Beach
St. Pete Beach, Florida
“A great walking beach with white quartz sand, clear calm water, and seashells by the truckload. The most perfect place to watch the sunset over the ocean.”
Coronado Beach
Coronado, California
"Miles of white sand and gorgeous views! The ends are bordered by military property, and it is awesome to see the Navy Seals training and doing drills.”
Ogunquit Beach
Ogunquit, Maine
“This beach is impeccably clean, and has a smooth, sandy floor. At low tide the beach is probably the widest beach ever. At high tide you can walk out hundreds of feet and still be only waist high.”
While most of the best U.S. beaches hail from Hawaii, Florida, and California, there are a few surprises on the list.
What you may not know is that a New Jersey beach made the top 25 list of Tripadvisor’s Best U.S. Beaches of 2023.
Just missing the top 10 and coming in at number 11 is none other than:
Cape May Beach
Cape May, New Jersey
“Cape May - wonderful vacation spot”
So close to home, Cape May not only has gorgeous, crystal blue waters and beaches with sand like sugar, but this Victorian shore town is also home to quaint, charming shops, world-class restaurants, unique cocktails, and variety of attractions that suits everyone's tastes.
For a full list of the top 25 beaches in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor, visit here.
Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com
