NJ town makes Tripadvisor’s lists of best beaches in the world

🏖 Tripadvisor's list of the top 25 beaches in the U.S. for 2023 is out

🏖 One New Jersey beach made the U.S. list

🏖 The travel website also lists the top 25 beaches in the world

Warm, crystal blue waters, golden sands, salty ocean air, and miles of rugged coastlines.

Tripadvisor, one of the world’s largest travel websites has come out with its list of the top 25 beaches in the world and the top 25 beaches in the U.S.

Here are just five of the most breath-taking beaches in the world:

Bai do Sancho (Photo Credit: Getty Images) Bai do Sancho (Photo Credit: Getty Images) loading...

Baia do Sancho

Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

This beach ranked at the top of Tripadvisor’s list.

"A beautiful remote beach that can only be reached by descending ladders and stone steps. The majestic bluffs will take your breath away.”

Spiaggia dei Conigli (Photo Credit: Getty Images) Spiaggia dei Conigli (Photo Credit: Getty Images) loading...

Spiaggia dei Conigli

Lampedusa, Islands of Sicily

“One of the marvels of the world. White sand beach, turquoise water, cooling sea breeze. Prepare for a 20-minute walk to get to the beach, but once you are there you feel like you're not on Earth.”

Kelingking Beach (Photo Credit: Getty Images) Kelingking Beach (Photo Credit: Getty Images) loading...

Kelingking Beach

Nusa Penida, Bali

“Framed by towering, steep cliffs, deep turquoise blue waters embraced by powdery white sand with the most amazing view. Like heaven on earth.”

Magans Bay (Photo Credit: Getty Images) Magans Bay (Photo Credit: Getty Images) loading...

Magens Bay

Magens Bay, St. Thomas

“Beautiful Beach! Gorgeous colours! Great snorkeling right off the beach. Bring flippers if you want to get out a bit further to see some turtles.”

Beautiful beach with palapas and palmtrees, Eagle Beach, Aruba. Getty Images loading...

Eagle Beach

Palm-Eagle Beach, Aruba

"Tranquil and pristine, the water is beautifully clear with no rocks or seaweed. The beach stretches as far as you can see.”

For a complete list of the top 25 beaches in the world, according to Tripadvisor, visit here.

Now, if you’re planning on staying domestic, here are five of the top 25 beaches in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor.

It should be no surprise that the most gorgeous beach in the U.S. is in tropical Hawaii.

Ka'anapali Beach (Photo Credit: Getty Images) Ka'anapali Beach (Photo Credit: Getty Images) loading...

Ka'anapali Beach

Lahaina, Hawaii

“Always beautiful. Beautiful ocean, beach, and plenty of walking and snorkeling room. Always our place to find our peace!”

Cannon Beach (Photo Credit: Getty) Cannon Beach (Photo Credit: Getty) loading...

Cannon Beach

Cannon Beach, Oregon

“This beach is breathtaking and vast — both long and deep! Haystack Rock at low tide is incredible with all the tide pools and sea creatures. Make sure to bring a sweater, it can be cold and windy!”

St Pete Beach (Photo Credit: Getty) St Pete Beach (Photo Credit: Getty) loading...

St. Pete Beach

St. Pete Beach, Florida

“A great walking beach with white quartz sand, clear calm water, and seashells by the truckload. The most perfect place to watch the sunset over the ocean.”

Coronado Beach (Photo Credit: Getty) Coronado Beach (Photo Credit: Getty) loading...

Coronado Beach

Coronado, California

"Miles of white sand and gorgeous views! The ends are bordered by military property, and it is awesome to see the Navy Seals training and doing drills.”

Ogunquit Beach (Photo Credit: Getty) Ogunquit Beach (Photo Credit: Getty) loading...

Ogunquit Beach

Ogunquit, Maine

“This beach is impeccably clean, and has a smooth, sandy floor. At low tide the beach is probably the widest beach ever. At high tide you can walk out hundreds of feet and still be only waist high.”

While most of the best U.S. beaches hail from Hawaii, Florida, and California, there are a few surprises on the list.

What you may not know is that a New Jersey beach made the top 25 list of Tripadvisor’s Best U.S. Beaches of 2023.

Just missing the top 10 and coming in at number 11 is none other than:

(Photo by Kealan Burke on Unsplash) (Photo by Kealan Burke on Unsplash) loading...

Cape May Beach

Cape May, New Jersey

“Cape May - wonderful vacation spot”

So close to home, Cape May not only has gorgeous, crystal blue waters and beaches with sand like sugar, but this Victorian shore town is also home to quaint, charming shops, world-class restaurants, unique cocktails, and variety of attractions that suits everyone's tastes.

For a full list of the top 25 beaches in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor, visit here.

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.