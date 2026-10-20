2026 is a special year for trick-or-treaters. That's because Halloween happens to fall on a Saturday this year, essentially giving us an entire weekend to celebrate.

Sure, it's technically over on Sunday, Nov. 1, but who's to say the party has to stop? In fact, that's a perfect day to go through all that candy while winding down the spooktacular weekend.

And there's a couple of more highlights this year as well. Two highlights that won't happen again for several years.

For one, mischief night, which happens Oct. 30 in New Jersey, falls on a Friday this year. That's not to say we should create complete chaos, but a little friendly mischief never hurt anyone. And New Jersey knows exactly how to do it.

But throw in the bonus of gaining the extra hour of sleep on Sunday. Yup, Nov. 1 begins Standard Time, meaning we all get an extra hour of sleep. A trifecta win!

With all of that in mind, I wish some New Jersey towns would overlook one particular thing this year when they let the kids go out on Halloween.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Scrap the 8 p.m. curfew

I'm not saying get rid of the curfew completely. I'm just saying let's allow the trick-or-treater to be out later a bit later than normal.

As mentioned above, Halloween is on a Saturday this year, so why not let the kids have a little extra fun? And two, the clocks fall back the next morning. Two prime reasons why the kids should be allowed to be out later into the evening this Halloween.

I only bring it up because some New Jersey towns have already put the cutoff at 8 p.m., which I think is too early when everything aligns for a later night. Maybe go until 9.p.m.? In my opinion, that's a reasonable limit.

But that's just my thoughts. As long as the kids go out, that's really all that matters (although nighttime trick-or-treating is soooo much better).

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Exclusive look back at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest A look back at Six Flag's Great Adventures Fright Fest, along with an exclusive look inside some of the attractions. Please note that some photos appear blurry due to the lighting and 3D effects of the attraction. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.