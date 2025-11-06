Important NJ charity helping New Jersey kids

Education can be the key to a bright future. Too many kids are stuck in failing schools and held back due to unfortunate economic circumstances. This is not a problem unique to New Jersey but there is an opportunity in the Garden State to help as many kids as possible.

My friends John and Joanne Harrington were honored last night in Pompton Plains and Jodi and I were so happy to be invited guests. It was a nice break after months of election coverage and campaigning to visit with friends and help an important cause.

The Tri-County Scholarship Fund based in Mendham gives out thousands of dollars to empower children across North Jersey. It was a great night and a huge success for the group. Hundreds of kids this year will benefit directly from the generosity of the attendees last night.

Please visit the website if you are willing and able to help!