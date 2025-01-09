❗ Hundreds of thousands urged to immediately limit water use

❗ Ice build-up has taken a processing plant off-line

❗ Is it effecting water quality?

Hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents are being urged to immediately curb water usage and not turn on the tap unless it is absolutely necessary.

Trenton Water Works (TWW) issued an urgent alert Wednesday night after their main water filtration plant had to be taken off-line.

The "limit-water-use advisory" urges customers to use water only for essential purposes or emergencies, such as fire suppression.

Below freezing temperatures has caused considerable ice build-up in the Delaware River. TWW's main filtration plant draws water directly from the river, and the ice is preventing that from happening.

"We have taken this action because ice build-up in the Delaware River, TWW's raw water source, has impacted our water filtration plant operations on Route 29 South in Trenton," said Michael Walker, TWW's Chief of Communications and Public Outreach.

For now, TWW is taking water from the Pennington Avenue Reservoir. They have also made an emergency interconnection with New Jersey American Water to supply customers until the Trenton plant can be brought back online.

Who is affected?

Customers of Trenton Water Works.

TWW provides water to over 200,000 people in the City of Trenton as well as portions of the surrounding municipalities of Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Lawrence Township and Hopewell Township

Can I take a shower?

Water is still flowing to TWW customers, and you should not notice any changes in water pressure, however, you are being urged to restrict water usage.

The advisory says water should only be used for essential or emergency purposes, like fire suppression.

Filling a bathtub is discouraged and if you have to take a shower, make it a quick one.

You may also want to consider delaying running the dishwasher and washing machine until the advisory is lifted.

Is the water safe?

Yes, according to the utility.

Wednesday's advisory says, "The water is safe to drink and of high quality. TWW continues to monitor the Delaware River and take steps to bring the water filtration plant back online so that it can resume its normal treatment activities."

"During the Limit-Water-Use Advisory, customers should not see any changes at their taps, and fire districts systemwide are unaffected."

If you have questions about the advisory, customers can call the utility's Office of Communications and Public Outreach at (609) 989-3033 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

