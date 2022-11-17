Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 1 dead
TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left at least one person dead.
Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
Police learned that two other men with gunshot wounds were at St. Francis Medical Center.
One of them, Jomar Rodriguez, 29, of Trenton, was shot multiple times in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital. His death was the 20th homicide of the year in Trenton and the second within a week.
The other man had been shot in the leg, according to the prosecutor.
Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Casey DiBlasio said an investigation is underway into the daytime shooting on Carteret Avenue in the West End section.
Photojournalist Brian McCarthy said the individual shot was sitting in a parked car. Photos show a vehicle with several bullet holes in the windshield and hood with a broken passenger's side door.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
