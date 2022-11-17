Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 1 dead

TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left at least one person dead.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.

Police learned that two other men with gunshot wounds were at St. Francis Medical Center.

One of them, Jomar Rodriguez, 29, of Trenton, was shot multiple times in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital. His death was the 20th homicide of the year in Trenton and the second within a week.

The other man had been shot in the leg, according to the prosecutor.

Investigation of a shooting on Carteret Avenue in Trenton 11/17/22 Investigation of a shooting on Carteret Avenue in Trenton 11/17/22 (Brian McCarthy) loading...

Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Casey DiBlasio said an investigation is underway into the daytime shooting on Carteret Avenue in the West End section.

Photojournalist Brian McCarthy said the individual shot was sitting in a parked car. Photos show a vehicle with several bullet holes in the windshield and hood with a broken passenger's side door.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past year through 2022 There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey this past year.