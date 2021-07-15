Trenton, NJ police seek info on 33 looting suspects in George Floyd protest

Photos courtesy of Trenton Police Department

TRENTON — More than a year after initially peaceful protests turned violent following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, police in New Jersey's capital city are releasing surveillance images, hoping to identify nearly three dozen individuals they say looted a liquor store.

In a release, police said 33 people were observed burglarizing Tony's Liquor on East Hanover Street on May 31, 2020.

The looting suspects are accused of taking liquor bottles and store equipment.

Several people were federally charged with attempting to destroy police vehicles when violence broke out on the night of the 31st.

Police said they are seeking the public's help "after exhausting all other leads."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TPD Criminal Investigation Bureau, Property Crimes Unit, either Det. Sgt. Christopher Kurfuss at 609-989-4068, Det. Angel Turner at 609-989-4166 or any detective at 609-989-4155.

