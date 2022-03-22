Trenton, NJ man killed after dirt bike goes into canal along Route 1

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A man was killed when his dirt bike went off the trail Delaware and Raritan Canal off Route 1 on Monday afternoon.

State Park Police spokesman Larry Hajna said first responders removed Oliver Harris, 41, of Trenton, from the canal in Lawrence Township around 3 p.m. Harris was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Hajna did not disclose the circumstances of how Harris' dirt bike winding up in the canal.

Crash scene on Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence 3/22/22 Crash scene on Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence 3/22/22 (MidJersey.news) loading...

Trying to find the 911 caller

According to MidJersey.news, first responders went to the area near the Wawa and McDonald's on Route 1 North after receiving a 911 call around 3:15 p.m. about someone going into the canal.

A fire truck en route to the scene was flagged down near Whitehead Road by the person who said they made the 911 call.

The firefighters ran down an embankment and found Harris and his dirt bike in the canal, according to MidJersey.news.

The Delaware and Raritan Canal train is a state park that runs from Mulberry Street in Trenton to New Brunswick.

